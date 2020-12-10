Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,194 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 133.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock opened at $278.73 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $168.40 and a 52 week high of $284.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $270.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.09.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

