Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,200 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,795 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 207,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,911.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $541.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $575.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.21. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.38 and a 52-week high of $648.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.20.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

