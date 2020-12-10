Truist Financial Corp Sells 15,030 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,030 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Eastman Chemical worth $6,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.03%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,810,527.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,824. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

