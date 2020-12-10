Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,065 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $6,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 203,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hershey by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hershey by 272.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.13.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,756 shares of company stock worth $1,107,182 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $152.14 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $161.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.