Truist Financial Corp Sells 24,598 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,598 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $6,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 373,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Shares of PKG opened at $136.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.18 and a 200 day moving average of $109.01. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 2,000 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.02, for a total transaction of $244,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,803,113.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $295,982.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

