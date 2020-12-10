Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,629 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.4% in the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 53,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after buying an additional 122,620 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 20,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.7% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 758,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $114.39 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $125.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -76.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.51. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

