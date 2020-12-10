Truist Financial Corp Sells 292 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Albemarle worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 300.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $142.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.01. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $146.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,249.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,771 shares of company stock worth $28,424,911 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $60.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

