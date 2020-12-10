Truist Financial Corp Sells 43,253 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,253 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.16% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,937 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EMLC opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $34.08.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.