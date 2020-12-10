Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,415 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after acquiring an additional 81,421 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $365,475,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,272,000 after acquiring an additional 135,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 541,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $175,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares in the company, valued at $6,596,034.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $162,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,356 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $320.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $328.22 and a 200-day moving average of $297.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.97 and a 12-month high of $356.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

