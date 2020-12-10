Truist Financial Corp Sells 63,799 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,799 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after purchasing an additional 693,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 263.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 645,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 467,725 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 209.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 544,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 368,900 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 74.3% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 750,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,670,000 after purchasing an additional 319,879 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 21,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $998,703.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,552.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 11,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $598,169.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,783.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

