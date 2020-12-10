Truist Financial Corp Sells 80,281 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 80,281 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $5,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 420.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 24.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HBI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.95.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,361.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 240,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,428.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

