Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,702 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

