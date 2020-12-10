Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $88,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Twilio by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Twilio by 255.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.69, for a total transaction of $16,517,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total value of $163,377.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,459 shares of company stock valued at $53,588,348. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Twilio from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.70.

Shares of TWLO opened at $312.54 on Thursday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of -116.19 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.87. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

