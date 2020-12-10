Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Holdings Lowered by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,508,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,956,000 after acquiring an additional 670,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after buying an additional 384,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,004,000 after buying an additional 228,131 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,547,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $444.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.20 and a 200-day moving average of $366.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.22 and a 52 week high of $447.68.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 16.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.99, for a total value of $4,299,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,942.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

