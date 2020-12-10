United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 10.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,379 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 823,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $1,216,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,444,518.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $31.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.86. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $321.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.31 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 6.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.92.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.