United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of United Community Banks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of United Community Banks from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $26.75 on Monday. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.84.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 703.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 15.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Community Banks by 467.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in United Community Banks by 56.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

See Also: Economic Reports

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.