United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $27-27.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.26 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.05-3.55 EPS.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $902.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.60.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

