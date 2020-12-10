United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.05-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.0-27.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.39 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 3.05-3.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.60.

UNFI stock opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.50. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

