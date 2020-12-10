Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,787 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UHS stock opened at $133.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.53 and a 200-day moving average of $110.48. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $148.27.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

