Wedbush Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $105.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.58% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $102.94. The company has a market cap of $117.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,503 shares of company stock valued at $36,250,562 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.4% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

