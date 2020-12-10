Wedbush Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $121.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $129.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NBIX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.76.
NBIX stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.
In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
