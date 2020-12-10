Wedbush Trims Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Target Price to $121.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $129.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NBIX. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.76.

NBIX stock opened at $91.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.40. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,071 shares in the company, valued at $40,040,425.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $155,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,022.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,874 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,249 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

