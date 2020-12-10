Weld Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $159.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.99. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $167.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 10,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,269,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,796 shares of company stock worth $46,472,864 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.