Weld Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,996 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Centene by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 168.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 336.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 44,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 34,274 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.53.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene stock opened at $63.45 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $74.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.92 and its 200-day moving average is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.