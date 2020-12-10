Weld Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,783 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 237 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.86.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $124,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $105,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,829.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,252 shares of company stock valued at $35,107,806. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA stock opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.46 and its 200 day moving average is $130.04. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

