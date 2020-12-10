Weld Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 878.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 154,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 35,706 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.47.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $42.64 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

