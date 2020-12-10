Wilmington Capital Management (TSE:WCM.A) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

Wilmington Capital Management Inc (TSE:WCM.A) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $3.70. Wilmington Capital Management shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 1,250 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 49.37, a quick ratio of 48.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$47.58 million and a P/E ratio of -89.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.79.

In related news, Director Christopher Killi purchased 100,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$402,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 148,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$593,420.

Wilmington Capital Management Inc operates as an investment and asset management company that focuses on investments in the real estate and energy sectors in Canada. The company owns and operates 35 self-storage facilities with approximately 1.5 million square feet of rentable area in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario.

