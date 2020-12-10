Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Stake Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 185.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,378 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 34.5% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $141.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $151.54.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $766.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

