Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG) Shares Gap Up to $0.09

Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) (CVE:XAG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.09, but opened at $0.10. Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 8,928 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$15.46 million and a PE ratio of -31.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

Xtierra Inc. (XAG.V) Company Profile (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

