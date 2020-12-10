Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) & MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) Head to Head Contrast

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) and MVP (OTCMKTS:MVPT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yatra Online and MVP, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatra Online 0 0 1 0 3.00 MVP 0 0 0 0 N/A

Yatra Online presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.54%. Given Yatra Online’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Yatra Online is more favorable than MVP.

Risk and Volatility

Yatra Online has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MVP has a beta of -1.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yatra Online and MVP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatra Online -10.27% -51.54% -9.47% MVP N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Yatra Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yatra Online and MVP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatra Online $96.29 million 1.28 -$11.06 million N/A N/A MVP N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MVP has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatra Online.

Summary

Yatra Online beats MVP on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yatra Online Company Profile

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates through Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers various services, including exploring and searching comprises web and mobile platforms that enable customers to explore and search flights, hotels, holiday packages, buses, trains, and activities through its Website, yatra.com. In addition, the company provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. Further, it offers tours, sightseeing, shows, and event services; rail and cab services, and other ancillary travel services; and sells travel vouchers and coupons. As of March 31, 2020, it served approximately 11.1 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurugram, India.

MVP Company Profile

MVP Holdings Inc. engages in the real estate, consumer goods, consumer services, and web-based service businesses. It is also involved in the health and benefits, financial services, manufacturing, hospitality, technology, and logistics businesses. The company is based in Fresno, California.

