Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Announce $0.86 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.84. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings per share of $0.87 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

GLPI opened at $42.63 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 69.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

