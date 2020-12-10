Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post $1.76 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) will announce $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $9.84 and the lowest is ($1.05). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.97) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 281.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of uniQure stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. uniQure has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $76.69.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,398,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Gut sold 4,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $170,250.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,379.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,872. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the second quarter worth $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in uniQure by 14.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

