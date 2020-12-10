Zuckerman Investment Group LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,985 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.4% of Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. JSF Financial LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 759 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,104.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,161.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3,047.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,587.67.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

