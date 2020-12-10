Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zumiez from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez stock opened at $37.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $948.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $39.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 100,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 19,873 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $755,571.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,089 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,416 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.