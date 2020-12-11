215 Shares in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 141.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 265.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.55.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,151.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,228.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,115.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $956.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $458,802.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

