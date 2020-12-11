55,972 Shares in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,310,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Garmin by 17.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 23.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 10.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.63.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

