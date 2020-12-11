A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “A10 Networks, Inc. provides software based application networking solutions. Its solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web giants, and government organizations to enhance, secure, and optimize the performance of their data center applications and networks. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances and as virtual appliances across its Thunder Series and AX Series product families. A10 Networks, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATEN. Sidoti raised their price objective on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

ATEN stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. A10 Networks has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $602.16 million, a P/E ratio of 60.39 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $87,765.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,889 shares of company stock worth $153,555. 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,531,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after buying an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 10.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,054,000 after buying an additional 409,429 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 68.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 293,782 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 109.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 655,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 343,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in A10 Networks by 23.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,740 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

