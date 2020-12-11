ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $40.83 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -453.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Giacobbe sold 700 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,053 shares of company stock worth $1,005,342. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

