AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Eight Capital

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) (TSE:AT) had its price target boosted by Eight Capital from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AT. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (AT.TO) from C$2.60 to C$7.15 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

TSE AT opened at C$9.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.50. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.72 and a 12-month high of C$9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.09. The firm has a market cap of C$485.26 million and a P/E ratio of 296.45.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

