Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after buying an additional 150,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after buying an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $150.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

