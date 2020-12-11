Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CARR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.