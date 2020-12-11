Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $98.95

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.95 and last traded at $97.62, with a volume of 1442 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.68.

AMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.25 per share, with a total value of $65,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,069 shares in the company, valued at $787,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMG. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

