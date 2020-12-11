AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Gap Down to $0.48

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.41. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,816 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.34.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

