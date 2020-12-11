Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $56.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $45.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.69.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.80. Alaska Air Group has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $70.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by ($0.29). Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.94 million. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 70.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $95,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,070.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $34,051.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $254,197.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

