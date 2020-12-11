American Express (NYSE:AXP) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

American Express (NYSE:AXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the payment services company on Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%.

American Express has increased its dividend by 34.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years.

American Express stock opened at $121.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.37. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. 140166 lowered shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.58.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

