Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Has $494,000 Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 5,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 18,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Micron Technology stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $74.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,654 shares of company stock worth $7,005,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

