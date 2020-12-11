Analysts Set Expectations for Comstock Resources, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 target price on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.96 on Friday. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

