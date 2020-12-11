Analysts Set Expectations for MTS Systems Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of MTS Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.46 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for MTS Systems’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

MTSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MTS Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTS Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSC opened at $58.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.57. MTS Systems has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $58.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of MTS Systems by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 250,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 53,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,993,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,210,000 after purchasing an additional 42,623 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MTS Systems by 174.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,232 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at $1,887,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at $3,110,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

MTS Systems Company Profile

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

