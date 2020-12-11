Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. Apyx Medical has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $279.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 7.05.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.21% and a negative net margin of 64.16%. The business had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Apyx Medical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 355.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 54.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

