AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 52,142 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,142 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Paychex worth $43,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $1,123,335.96. Insiders have sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $91.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $94.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

