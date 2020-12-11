AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240,973 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.63% of H&R Block worth $51,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,463,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,636,000 after buying an additional 2,138,820 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,340,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2,065.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,662,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,020,000 after buying an additional 2,539,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,044,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,197,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,874,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,765,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HRB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of H&R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

HRB opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $25.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.75 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 871.04% and a net margin of 7.57%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.